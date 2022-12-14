Dry weather to prevail in TN till December 18: RMC

CHENNAI: After heavy rain witnessed in Chennai and its neighbouring districts for the past few days, dry weather is likely to prevail till December 18, and the temperature has increased in the state.

The Meteorological department stated that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal next week, which would bring rain for Tamil Nadu.

P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), "There is no system formed over the sea, for the next five days dry weather will be experienced across the state. However, as moderate easterlies and northeasterlies prevail over the region at the lower tropospheric level, isolated places in Tamil Nadu are expected to get light to moderate rain."

An upper air circulation is likely to prevail over the south Andaman sea in the next 24 hours. It will move further and a low-pressure area is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal around December 19 and 20.

The official stated that if the system intensifies heavy rain is likely to occur in TN from next week.

Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John said, "Rains will further reduce to south TN and some parts of west TN. With moisture dragged away and high pressure expected to be dominant for the next five days, most parts of Tamil Nadu will remain dry till December 18."

The fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till December 18. A strong wind will reach 45 kmph - 50 kmph over the Gulf of Mannar.

According to RMC, the highest amount of rainfall recorded in Nilgiris is 30 cm, followed by Tiruvarur is 16 cm, Ariyalur is 15 cm, and Thanjavur is 10 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours.