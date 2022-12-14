Dental surgeon vacancies will be filled this week: Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: There are dental surgeon vacancies in medical hospitals, the district health society headed by collectors will fill the vacancy positions this week, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Wednesday, after he laid foundation stone worth Rs 10 crore for the new building at Saidapet government hospital.

In addition, the state health department will inaugurate 29 new dental departments at UCHC in several districts of Tamil Nadu.

A dental treatment unit has been started at the hospital, and the recruitment has been finalized for the posts of dental surgeon, dental assistant surgeon. "There are 477 dental clinics in primary healthcare centers, and community healthcare centers in Tamil Nadu. Each dental unit has a specialist and assistant. However, as many as 92 dentists and 80 assistant surgeons posts are vacant, " said Subramanian.

"So, the district health society has formed headed by collectors are instructed to fill up the vacant posts are the health centers. More than half of these positions have been completed and steps will be taken to fill 172 positions continuously throughout this week at the district level i.e. according to the number of positions available in any district, " he added.

To improve the infrastructure of the government hospitals in the state. As many as 29 new dental units will be started in Urban Community Health centers (UCHC) in Coimbatore, Erode, Karur, Tenkasi, Sivakasi, Thanjavur, Namakkal, Thiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, Vellore, and Villupuram districts. The state health department stated that the dental units are expected to set up soon.