Dairy Minister Nasar launches new Aavin cake varieties

CHENNAI: Minister for Milk and Dairy Development S M Nasar on Wednesday launched 12 new varieties of Aavin cakes for the upcoming festival season.

The quantity of cakes vary from 80 grams to 800 grams and the price range varies between Rs 70 for 80 grams to Rs 840 for 800 grams.

Black forest, choco truffle, strawberry, pineapple, white forest, butterscotch, rainbow, black current, red velvet, mango, blue berry and German black forest are the 12 varieties of cakes launched by the Minister.

Among the cakes, red velvet cake is the costliest as they are available only in 800 grams and the price is Rs 840 per kg. "Aavin has the habit of introducing sweets and dairy products for every upcoming festival season. Due to the upcoming Christmas, New Year and Pongal festival seasons the demand for cakes will grow and to cater the demands and to increase the presence of Aavin in the cake market Aavin has introduced cakes." said Nasar, while launching the cakes.

Customers can contact Aavin to know the places of sale of cakes in the toll free number 18004253300 and in the Aavin offices in the below numbers 7358018395 (headquarters), 9566860286 (north zone), 9790773955 (central zone) and 9444728505 (south zone).