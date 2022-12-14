Coonoor battered by 30 cm rain, NMR suspended

COIMBATORE: Heavy rains threw normal life out of gear in The Nilgiris triggering multiple tree falls and mud slips in the hill district on Wednesday.

Coonoor bore the maximum brunt as it received a record high of 30 cm of rains surpassing its past maximum rainfall of 22 cm in the year 1952.

The officials of the State Highways Department were on their toes removing blocks caused by mud slips in at least three spots on Coonoor- Mettupalayam Road by engaging earth movers. Tree falls were also reported in as many as 10 localities disrupting traffic.

A few vehicles parked in areas such as Wellington, Arockiapuram, Ambikapuram and TTK Road were washed away in floods. Continuous downpour also led to around 24 houses partially collapsing in Coonoor Taluk. The distressed residents moved to houses of their relatives for safety, while large tracks of farmlands also came under water.

Due to heavy rains, schools were declared a holiday in Coonoor and Kotagiri taluks alone in The Nilgiris.

Meanwhile, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway train service has been stopped for two days on Thursday and Friday as portions of the track between Kallar-Coonoor was covered in mud. Boulders have rolled down and fallen on the track in addition to trees uprooted by winds and rains.

“The rocks and trees were obstructing the operation of train services between Mettupalayam and Coonoor. Works to repair the damaged railway track are progressing despite the hostile weather and adverse conditions. However, NMR train services between Coonoor-Udhagamandalam will be operated as scheduled,” said an official.