CM arrives at Raj Bhavan ahead of Udhay's swearing-in ceremony

Udhayanidhi would be the lone newcomer in the DMK cabinet.
Chief Minister Stalinin Raj Bhavan's Darbar hall for Udhayanidhi's swearing-in ceremonyJustin George
CHENNAI: Chief Minister Stalin has reached Raj Bhavan's Darbar hall for Udhayanidhi's swearing-in ceremony.

Ahead of becoming the 35th minister in the Tamil Nadu cabinet, Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin sought blessings from his parents, Chief Minister Stalin and Durga Stalin.

The hall can house 150 people. Udhayanidhi would be the lone newcomer in the DMK cabinet.

