Class 11 boy feared drowned in Kancheepuram causeway

CHENNAI: A class-11 boy who went to see the over flowing causeway feared drowned near Kancheepuram on Tuesday.

The deceased Rajesh (16) of Edaiyarpalaiyam in Sunguvarchatram was studying in a government school in the locality. On Monday since it was a holiday Rajesh along with his friends went to watch the overflowing water in the Edayarpalayam-Kunakaranpakkam causeway. Police said that at that time Rajesh slipped and fell into the water. Soon his friends and the public tried to rescue Rajesh but all their efforts went in vain.

Later Sriperumbudur TNRF rescue team rushed to the spot began the rescue operations but they were unable to find Rajesh. The rescue team had to stop the operation due to bad light on Monday and Tuesday morning they resumed the search but still they are unable to find Rajesh. Police said the possibility of rescuing the boy alive is very remote and a case has been registered a further inquiry is on.