Builders want relaxation in completion certificate norms

CHENNAI: Even as the state government is in process to modify Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules 2019, the Builders' Association of India has urged the government to simplify the issuance of completion certificates and exempt smaller buildings from getting the certificates.

In a representation to the state housing and urban development minister, K Jeganathan, state chairman of the association, pointed out that completion certificates are mandated for buildings with more than 3 dwelling units as well as small shops.

"This has created difficulty for the people. Power connection is only being given after getting completion certificates. We request the government to relax the norms and completion certificates should be mandated only for buildings with 8 dwelling units and more than 300 sqm, " he said.

He requested to provide completion certificates if parameters such as front setback, side setback, rear setback, allowable height, floor space index (FSI) and car parking are met and the department should not consider minor changes to the plan.

The representation urged to exclude the electrical room, watchman room, caretaker room and balcony from FSI calculations. "Corrections should be made in coastal regulation zones while preparing the master plan. FSI in coastal areas should be increased to 1.5 from present 0.8," he added.

The association suggested that allowing the government's drawing scrutiny software, which is being used to approve building plans, for the use of registered engineers to check and upload the plans so that the delay in certification can be reduced.

Jeganathan pointed out that entire villages have been notified as hill areas by the Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA) even though small hills are located at one corner of the villages. "This has affected the growth of such villages as HACA Clearances are mandated. Government should de-notify urban areas that are notified by HACA. Notifications should be made only based on survey numbers of the hills, " he demanded.