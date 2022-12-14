Alagiri wishes Udhayanidhi on his elevation as minister

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri has congratulated Udhayanidhi Stalin on his taking over as the state youth welfare and sports minister.

In a statement, Alagiri said, “I was overjoyed by the news of Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has been performing exemplarily well as the DMK youth wing secretary, as the state youth welfare and sports minister. I am confident that Udhayanidhi who created a record of sorts in mobilising cadres for the DMK youth wing, would create records in youth welfare and sports ministry, ” Alagiri said.

Describing the allocation of the Special Programme Implementation portfolio to him as appropriate, Alagiri said that it would give him the opportunity to ensure that the schemes of Tamil Nadu government were implemented properly and the benefits fully reached the people. It has given the confidence that he would contribute to the growth of the state, he added, before wishing Stalin junior.