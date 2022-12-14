AIADMK protests power tariff, property tax hike in Madurai, Tiruchy

In Delta region too scores of AIADMK cadre staged protests condemning hike in prices of essential goods and the power tariff on Tuesday. Led by AIADMK former MP and district secretary P Kumar Tiruchy party cadre gathered near the Collectorate and staged a protest. Kumar said, the DMK had come to power giving false promises. He said, instead of controlling the prices, the state had increased the prices of the essential goods, including milk and other related products. He also said that the power tariff had increased and the farmers fear that the free power supply may not be feasible due to the increase in tariff.