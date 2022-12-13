Transgender lawyer receives registration docs from the BC TN, PY

CHENNAI: Kanmani, a transgender lawyer, has on Tuesday received her advocate registration documents from the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. After beating all the odds in her life due to her gender orientation, Kanmani graduated from the Dr. Ambedkar Law College, Pudupakkam, Chengalpattu district.
BC TN and PY’s chairman PS Amalraj and college principal Gowri Ramesh hand over the BC TN and PY registration card for the advocate practice purpose to Kanmani.
While speaking to the media, Kanmani said that she was from Velacherry and was born with four sisters and brothers. When she was studying class X, she had changes in her gender which were not accepted by her family. Therefore, Kanmani left her home and started staying in a hostel. Despite society and family disregarding her, Kanmani confidently proceeded with her studies and obtained a five-year law degree.
“I have completed my law degree now. I would like to thank the principal, professors, and my friends in the law college who supported and encouraged me in my studies. I am very happy that I am registered as an advocate and soon to practice before the courts, ” Kanmani added.
Kanmani also noted that she has been preparing for the judicial service examinations.
BC TN and PY chairman Amalraj said that the achievement of Kanmani is laudable and the number of students who are taking law as their choice of study has been increasing over the years. “I want to say there is a welcoming trend that more women are taking the law courses than men, ” he noted.ing the law courses than men, ” he noted.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android