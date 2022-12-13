TN govt bans 6 dangerous pesticides, here's why

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday imposed a temporary ban on 6 dangerous pesticides to protect agriculture and the welfare of farmers.
The Director of Agriculture suggested to the Tamil Nadu Government that 'Phosphorus', which is used as a rat killer in many places in Tamil Nadu, is a major cause of suicide and should be banned.
The Tamil Nadu government has carefully considered this and has issued an ordinance temporarily banning 6 dangerous pesticides. Accordingly, the TN government has issued a 60-day temporary ban on 6 pesticides namely Monocrothophos, Profenophos, Acephate, Profenophos Cypermethrin, Chlorpyriphos Cypermethrin, and Chlorpyriphos.
It has also been reported that yellow phosphorus, a rodenticide, will be banned permanently. Notably, the Directorate of Agriculture has stated that these are unregistered pesticides and are available everywhere from box stores to supermarkets.
