Three idols seized from house in Sivaganga

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the idol wing seized three idols, believed to be antique, from a house in Sivaganga after posing as antique buyers.

The team had seized idols of Bhoodevi, Sridevi and Karuppuswamy. The investigators had also arrested P Veerabathran (36) from whose premises the idols were seized, besides apprehending the other accused named Bose, who had sourced the idol and gave the same to Veerabathran.

The two were expecting to fetch Rs 60 lakh per piece by selling the idols.

Veerabathran was approached by IWCID decoys as wealthy idol buyers on 10 December but the seller kept insisting on seeing cash first before showing the idols. So the team promised to meet with Rs 60 lakh the next day in Manamadurai.

When the seller arrived there with idols the next morning, the idol wing team arrested Veerabathran and seized the idols.

After the arrest of Veerabathran, police officals have arrested Bose from Madurai. Both the accused and the properties are being sent to remand under custody on Tuesday.

The properties seized will be produced for inspection to ASI to ascertain the antiquity of the same.

A requisition is also being sent to the HR&CE to assign the idols to the temple from where they might have got stolen.

Probe is on to find out the source from which, Bose had acquired the idols and the temple to which they belong, said a press note from Idol wing.