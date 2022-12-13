TamilNadu

Students to have computer-based quiz competition from Dec 13

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The Education Department as part of school based assessment has directed all government schools to conduct quiz competitions in high tech labs for students of classes 6 and 7.

The department has ordered the competition to begin from Dec 13 till Dec 18.

The department in the circular has further directed to conduct the computer-based quiz competition based on the November-December syllabus in subjects like Tamil, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science.

Teachers can prepare the questions for the quiz competition in multiple-choice format and get reference from YouTube videos, the circular noted.

