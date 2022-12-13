Stop making statements like BJP propaganda secy: Alagiri tells Guv

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K S Alagiri on Tuesday cautioned Governor R N Ravi not to make slanderous and baseless statements like a BJP propagandist.

Condemning Ravi for making a statement at a function in NIT, Tiruchy a few days ago that the history of Indian freedom movement should be rewritten, Alagiri said that R N Ravi, who has been functioning as a politician and propaganda secretary of the BJP in violation of the Constitution ever since taking over as the governor of the state, must immediately stop making baseless and slanderous statements.

Cautioning that the governor would face drastic consequences if he does not stop it immediately, Alagiri said that no one would succeed if they attempt to cover up the truth and rewrite history.

Though the BJP attempts to conceal the fact that Indian freedom was secured by the suffering and imprisonment of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subash Chandra Bose, Vallabhai Patel, Thanthai Periyar, Thiru Vi Ka, Kamarajar and Jeeva, the people of Tamil Nadu were familiar with the true history of the nation.

Remarking that governor Ravi cannot succeed in attempting to tweak history, the TNCC chief said that the Hindu Maha Sabha and RSS, the parent organisations of the contemporary BJP, did not contribute a wee bit to the Indian freedom struggle.

Also, Ravi among others could not deny the fact that Savarkar, who was incarcerated in Andaman prison for participating in freedom struggle, secured conditional release after tendering an apology to the British rulers. The forefathers of the contemporary BJP are the agents of the British rulers, and the governor, who is functioning like a spokesperson of a party (BJP) with a tainted history, was engaging in political fraud by pitching for a rewrite of history.