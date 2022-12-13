Stalin inaugurates ice-cream manufacturing unit in Salem Aavin plant

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated an ice-cream manufacturing unit with the capacity of 6,000 litres per day present inside the Aavin plant in Salem.
The plant was constructed at the cost of Rs 12.26 crore.
To meet the growing demand for ice-cream and to increase the presence of Aavin in the ice-cream market the state-of-the-art Aavin manufacturing plant was inaugurated with the facility to manufacture ice-cream with the quantities 50 ml, 100 ml, 500 ml and one litre. Also, cone and cup varieties of ice-cream will be manufactured in the plant and will be sold through milk cooperative societies.
Later, in the presence of the Chief Minister, officials of German development bank KfW exchanged an MoU with Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) to implement the third phase of Sustainable Municipal Infrastructure Financing –Tamil Nadu (SMIF-TN). The state government in association with KfW entered into an MoU to implement SMIF-TN in 2008 to improve the urban infrastructure.
The project was implemented in two phases at the cost of Rs 1,969.47 crore. The first phase was completed in 2015 and phase-II was completed in two parts- first one was completed in December, last year and the second part in December, this year.
The third phase of the project will be implemented at the cost of Rs 4,250 crore and to implement the scheme, KfW already signed an MoU with the Indian government in Delhi on November 24, this year.
Following that an MoU was signed between KfW and TNUIFSL on December 2, this year.
TACTV to bring OTT services:
The Chief Minister held a review meeting with IT Minister Mano Thangaraj and officials of Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation (TACTV) to discuss the future projects and schemes of TACTV. In the meeting, officials informed Stalin that TACTV is in the process of developing an OTT platform on its own and to provide VOD, OTT and iPTV enabled set-top boxes to TACTV customers in another six months.
