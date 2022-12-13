Stalin inaugurates ice-cream manufacturing unit in Salem Aavin plant

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated an ice-cream manufacturing unit with the capacity of 6,000 litres per day present inside the Aavin plant in Salem.

The plant was constructed at the cost of Rs 12.26 crore.

To meet the growing demand for ice-cream and to increase the presence of Aavin in the ice-cream market the state-of-the-art Aavin manufacturing plant was inaugurated with the facility to manufacture ice-cream with the quantities 50 ml, 100 ml, 500 ml and one litre. Also, cone and cup varieties of ice-cream will be manufactured in the plant and will be sold through milk cooperative societies.

Later, in the presence of the Chief Minister, officials of German development bank KfW exchanged an MoU with Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) to implement the third phase of Sustainable Municipal Infrastructure Financing –Tamil Nadu (SMIF-TN). The state government in association with KfW entered into an MoU to implement SMIF-TN in 2008 to improve the urban infrastructure.