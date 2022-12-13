Microland foundation launches climate smart schools

CHENNAI: Microland Foundation, a social development arm of Microland Limited, in partnership with local NGOs in Coonoor is fostering and promoting Environmental stewardship, believing it to be an integral long-term medium to build a healthy, sustainable community.

From integrated waste management to introducing students to concepts and ideas on sustainable food production, water, and energy conservation, these programs have been not only manifold and multilayered but also contextual to their local communities.

In partnership with the Keystone Foundation and the Department of Education, 10 Climate schools were inaugurated in a multi-stakeholder meeting held recently.

Kalpana Kar, trustee Microland Foundation, elaborating on the model of Climate Smart Schools, stated “As part of the initiative, an integrated Climate Curriculum has been developed, and is being implemented with an inter-disciplinary live lab approach.”