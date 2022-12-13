List of cancelled and rescheduled trains

CHENNAI: Two pairs of express trains operated from Chennai Central to Sai Nagar Siridi and Mangaluru would be rescheduled owing to fixed time corridor traffic blocks for maintenance of tracks and track upgradation work have been permitted for the month of December for various sections in Chennai Division.

Train no 12601 MGR Chennai Central – Mangaluru Central Superfast Express scheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 20.10 hrs on 17th, 24th and 31st December, 2022 is rescheduled to leave MGR Chennai Central at 21.25 hrs on above mentioned days (late by 1 hour 15 minutes).

Train no 22601 MGR Chennai Central – Sai Nagar Siridi Weekly Superfast Express scheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 10.20 hrs on 21st and 28th December, 2022 is rescheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 12.20 hrs on mentioned days (late by 2 hours

Train no 22601 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Sai Nagar Siridi Weekly Superfast Express scheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 10.20 hrs on 14th December, 2022 is rescheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 11.20 hrs (late by 1 hour)

Train No. 12601 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Mangaluru Central Superfast Express scheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 20.10 hrs on 14th December, 2022 is rescheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 21.40 hrs (late by 1 hour 30 minutes)

Full Cancellation

Train no 06417 Katpadi Junction – Jolarpettai Junction MEMU Express Special leaving Katpadi Junction at 09.30 hrs on 14th, 19th, 21st, 24th, 26th and 28th December, 2022 will be fully cancelled.

Train no 06418 Jolarpettai Junction - Katpadi Junction MEMU Express Special leaving Jolarpettai Junction at 12.40 hrs on 14th, 19th, 21st, 24th, 26th and 28th December, 2022 will be fully cancelled, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.