Home Guard volunteer commits suicide

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man who was working in the Home Guard team in the Thirukalukundram police station committed suicide in his house on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified Robin of Kothimangalam village near Thirukazhukundram was working as a home guard volunteer at the Thirukazhukundram police station. On Monday since it was weekly off for Robin he was staying in the house. In the night after dinner, Robin was chatting with his parents as usual and later he informed them that he was going to sleep and went to his room.

On Tuesday morning since Robin did not come outside for a long time his parents tried knocking on the door and called his mobile but there was no response from him. Later they broke open the door and found Robin hanging from the ceiling.

On information, the Thirukazhukundram police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH. The police have registered a case and are investigating the reason behind the suicide.