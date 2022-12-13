EPS invites supporters to participate MGR's memorial day

CHENNAI: AIADMK leader and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami invited senior leaders, party MLAs, district secretaries and office bearers of various wings in his faction to participate in the celebration of party founder and former CM M G Ramachandran's memorial anniversary on December 24.

EPS urged the functionaries to gather in large number in the memorial of the MGR on the latter's 35th memorial day to pay their tribute and take a vow, according to a statement.

EPS has also urged his supporters to pay floral tribute to the statues of MGR in their respective village and towns on the occasion to observe their leader's memorial day.