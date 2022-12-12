VCK protests against rightwing organizations

CHENNAI: Condemning the portrayal of Ambedkar with saffron clothes, VCK on Monday staged a protest across the state against RSS, Hindu Munnani and other right wing organizations.

In the protest, held in Chennai, VCK President Thol Thirumavalavan said the Hindu outfits are trying to distort history and we should not allow it. "Though Muslims are separated into various sects they will not agree on one issue, that is agreeing to image worship because Muslims will not allow distortion of History. In a similar way, we Ambedkarites should not be silent when history is distorted because Ambedkar in 1935 said that though he was born as Hindu he will not die as Hindu. When Ambedkar is portrayed with saffron clothes we should protest and should unite against them." said Thirumavalavan, in the protest.

In the protest held in Cuddalore, VCK MLA Sinthanai Selvan headed the protest in which slogans were raised against RSS, Hindu Munnani and other Hindutva outfits.

Recently, on the death anniversary of Ambedkar, Hindu Munnani posters depicting Ambedkar with saffron clothes were put up across the state and there was huge opposition to the posters.