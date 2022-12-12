Anti-social hacked to death while appearing in Pudukai court

TIRUCHY: A notorious anti-social who came to appear in the court in Pudukkottai was hacked to death in broad daylight on Monday. Elavarasan (30), a resident from Melakalkandarkottai in Tiruchy against whom there were several cases, including the attempt to murder of Puducherry Deputy Speaker is pending came to Pudukkottai to appear in a case.

Coming to the court around 10 am, he parked his car along the road. Suddenly, an unidentified gang appeared at the scene and assaulted him with lethal weapons and Elavarasan died on the spot. Pudukkottai police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the Pudukkottai Medical College. SP Vandita Pandey also visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. The police registered a case and are searching for the gang which attacked him.