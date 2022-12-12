Ministers, MPs absent on cane crushing inaugural

However, soon Minister Duraimurugan informed mill officials to wait till another date was announced. After waiting for a few days, invitations were printed that crushing would start at 9 am on Monday in the presence of Ministers Duraimurugan and R Gandhi, MPs S Jagatrakshakan and DM Kathir Anand and the collectors of Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Tiruvallur districts.