Man held for killing father with grinding stone for assaulting mother

TIRUCHY: Police arrested a man who murdered his father by dropping a grinding stone on his head for torturing his mother under the influence of liquor on Monday. Chnathambi (55), an agriculture coolie from Ammakulam near Soorakottai in Thanjavur is a habitual drunkard and was in the habit of assaulting his wife Amutha (50) under the influence of liquor.

On Sunday night, Chinnathambi, as usual, came home fully drunk and his son Chinnadurai (24), employed in a firm in Karur was home. Since Chinnathambi picked up a quarrel with his wife Amutha, Chinnnadurai tried to pacify him, but he went on assaulting Amutha. Subsequently, a furious Chinnadurai grabbed the grinding stone and dropped it onto the head of Chinnathambi in which he died on the spot. Thanjavur Taluk police retrieved the body registered a case and arrested Chinnadurai on Monday.