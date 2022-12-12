Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Q. Online rummy: Wordings same, but Guv clears ordinance, not Bill
Though the Tamil Nadu government has brought in legislation regulating online rummy, the lack of clear distinction between ‘games of chance’ and ‘games of skill’ is damaging the cause. Also, the Governor, instead of granting his assent to the Bill is giving an audience to representatives of the e-gaming federation, casting doubts on his intentions. Shouldn’t the Governor instead be advocating the implementation of such legislation at the national level for making it more competent?
— Vijay Balasubramanian, Ayanavaram
Whether rummy is a game of chance or skill has gone around one time in all the courts and it was held it is a game of skill and cannot be prohibited by acts banning gambles. But this time Tamil Nadu government has banned only online rummy holding that it is not at all a game but a pure systematic fraud. The TN governor curiously gave assent to the ordinance but did not give assent to the Bill passed by the TN Assembly, though the wordings were the same. He not only delays giving assent but is hearing the owners of the rummy game. This is nothing but denigrating the will of the people of this state.
The committee appointed by the TN government has also suggested that the states can give consent to make a Central law on the issue so that its implementation can have an all-India effect with more teeth. But will the Centre do it is a moot question going by the queries raised by the Governor.
Q. RWAs should have bylaws on keeping pets in a society
A neighbour of mine rears a few dogs and cats on his premises. Some of the dogs were strays earlier, but he has put a belt around their necks to make them look different. Invariably, the dogs are allowed to loiter on the road, creating a lot of scare among locals. When Corporation vehicles come to catch strays for sterilisation, the dogs run inside the house and remain there, thanks to the gate being kept open. The cats are also creating a nuisance to the neighbours by dirtying their premises as they are let loose all the time. Is this person not liable for creating a nuisance by improperly rearing animals? I pointed out the matter to the house owner, but he has not taken any steps to restrain the tenant. Is he, too, not liable? Please advise.
— PG Menon, Nandanam Extn, Chennai
The question of maintaining pets at home has always given rise to disputes between neighbours. While the ones who keep them drive immense pleasure same are the ones who do not believe in it. The constant quarrels among neighbours living in flat complexes have led to police complaints and court cases leading to more animosities.
It cannot be solved. The only way it can be done is to have bylaws in the Resident Welfare Associations about keeping or not keeping pets in the complexes. Then such bylaws are enforceable. Till then tolerance is the only answer.
