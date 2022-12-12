Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Q. Online rummy: Wordings same, but Guv clears ordinance, not Bill

Though the Tamil Nadu government has brought in legislation regulating online rummy, the lack of clear distinction between ‘games of chance’ and ‘games of skill’ is damaging the cause. Also, the Governor, instead of granting his assent to the Bill is giving an audience to representatives of the e-gaming federation, casting doubts on his intentions. Shouldn’t the Governor instead be advocating the implementation of such legislation at the national level for making it more competent?

— Vijay Balasubramanian, Ayanavaram

Whether rummy is a game of chance or skill has gone around one time in all the courts and it was held it is a game of skill and cannot be prohibited by acts banning gambles. But this time Tamil Nadu government has banned only online rummy holding that it is not at all a game but a pure systematic fraud. The TN governor curiously gave assent to the ordinance but did not give assent to the Bill passed by the TN Assembly, though the wordings were the same. He not only delays giving assent but is hearing the owners of the rummy game. This is nothing but denigrating the will of the people of this state.

The committee appointed by the TN government has also suggested that the states can give consent to make a Central law on the issue so that its implementation can have an all-India effect with more teeth. But will the Centre do it is a moot question going by the queries raised by the Governor.Whether rummy is a game of chance or skill has gone around one time in all the courts and it was held it is a game of skill and cannot be prohibited by acts banning gambles. But this time Tamil Nadu government has banned only online rummy holding that it is not at all a game but a pure systematic fraud. The TN governor curiously gave assent to the ordinance but did not give assent to the Bill passed by the TN Assembly, though the wordings were the same. He not only delays giving assent but is hearing the owners of the rummy game. This is nothing but denigrating the will of the people of this state.

The committee appointed by the TN government has also suggested that the states can give consent to make a Central law on the issue so that its implementation can have an all-India effect with more teeth. But will the Centre do it is a moot question going by the queries raised by the Governor.