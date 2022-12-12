Lankan court releases 24 Pudukai fishers with conditions

As many as 24 fishermen from Jegathapattinam and Kottaipattinam in Pudukkottai district were apprehended on November 28 and five mechanised boats were seized by the Sri Lankan Navy. They were taken to Talaimannar and were presented before the court after handing them over to the officials of the fisheries department at Talaimannar. Later, they were lodged in local prisons.