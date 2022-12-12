Kulothunga Chola era inscriptions of land donations found

“The granite stone is two feet high and one and a half feet wide found in the area of the Oriyur Keezhakudiyiruppu canal. The stone bears an inscription of 10 lines on one side and a trident symbol on the other,” Rajaguru said. Some of the writings could hardly be understood, but after making attempts to read it, have managed to carve out a niche in history. The inscription begins with Swastishri and ends with ‘U’. The inscription said ‘Orur’ alias Vanavan Madevi Nallur Keezhaikuruchi donated Orur, which’s now called as ‘Oriyur’ as ‘Devadana’- (donated to Gods) to Udaiyar Thirupunavayiludaiya Nayanar and the right of cultivation (Karankizhamai) on the donated land was given to a person named Nindra Nilaiyandrathanan of Ulakuyyavantha Nallur. The Shiva temple indicated in the inscription is in Thiruppunavasal, Pudukkottai.