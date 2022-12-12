Is O Panneerselvam going the 'saffron' way?

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam created a stir among the AIADMK led by Edappadi Palaniswami, posing with a saffron shawl in Gujarat.

The three-time chief minister, along with GK Vasan of Tamil Maanil Congress, AC Shanmugam of Puthiya Neethi Katchi and former AIADMK MP from Madurai Gopalakrishnan attended an event celebrating BJP's victory in the recently held in Gujarat election.

Panneerselvam in the snaps during the event was seen wearing a shawl hued in saffron. These pictures gave rise to speculations that the man-friday of J Jayalalithaa is cozying with BJP. These speculations caused shockwaves in TN politics, especially among AIADMK led by Edappadi Palaniswami.

If O Panneerselvam plans switching sides to BJP, it might be a headache to its ally AIADMK.

However, former MP in his telephonic conversation with Thanthi TV explained that draping the saffron shawl over guests was a customary practice during the event and has rejected the reading between lines.