Heavy inflow in Palar submerges ground-level causeways in Vellore

Though Vellore district did not receive much rain, good downpour in neighboring areas has resulted in excess water flowing into the Palar, officials said. About 700 cubic feet of water was being released from the Mordana dam near Gudiyattam resulting in flow increasing in the Kaundanya river which bifurcates the Gudiyattam town. Officials are keeping their fingers crossed hoping for the best as increased flow will submerge the low-level bridge across this river resulting in traffic having to be diverted across the Kamaraj bridge which witnessed heavy traffic jams Palar catchment areas when this happened a couple of months ago.