From a film producer to minister: Udhay's journey to power

CHENNAI: Minister-to-be Udhayanidhi Stalin was born on November 27, 1977 in Chennai.

He did his schooling at Don Bosco Matric Hr Sec School, Chennai.

He holds a graduate degree B.Com from Loyola College, Chennai.

Elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from Chepauk - Thiruvallikeni constituency in the 2021 Assembly election.

His movie career started as a producer in 2008. His production studio Red Giant Movies produced Vijay starrer ‘Kuruvi’ in 2008. He did a cameo as an actor in Aadhavan played by Surya. He shot to fame as an actor through the rom-com Oru Kal Oru Kannadi in 2012 followed by Nanbenda. He has a host of movies like ‘Psycho’, ‘Nenjukku Neethi”, ‘Manithan’ and most recently Kalaga Thalaivan to his credit.

Though he hails from the most popular political family in the state, his active political career started in July 2019 when he was appointed the DMK youth wing secretary, replacing incumbent minister Vellakoil M P Saminathan. He was reappointed DMK youth wing secretary last month.

One of the star campaigners of the DMK even in 2019 Lok Sabha polls notwithstanding, a soft-spoken Udhayanidhi became a hit during the 2021 Assembly poll when his signature “AIIMS brick” campaign turned heads. Carrying a brick bearing the name “AIIMS” in his hand, Udhayanidhi went around the state wondering why the AIIMS announced for Madurai remained only on paper, a question that annoyed the BJP and AIADMK alliance equally alike.