Farmers block road to Tiruchy Collectorate seeking pension
TIRUCHY: A group of farmers staged a protest, demanding pension for ryots above 60 years and submitted a petition with Tiruchy Collector here on Monday.
A group of around 200 farmers led by P Ayyakannu came to Tiruchy Collectorate and gathered in front of the main gate and started raising slogans demanding pension. They said that the senior citizen farmers are not able to get any work citing their age. They also claimed that the aged farmers are not given proper support by the family.
“The only way to save the senior citizen farmers is to release a pension of Rs 3,000 per month which would help them to lead an honourable life,” Ayyakannu said.
After raising slogans, they attempted to enter into the grievance redressal hall, but the police stopped them and this prompted the farmers to block the main road along the Collectorate.
Subsequently, the police allowed five farmers inside and they approached Collector M Pradeep Kumar and submitted a petition with their demand.
The Collector assured to forward their petition to the government.
