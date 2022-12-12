EPS condoles demise of his supporter and former MP Radhakrishnan

CHENNAI: Leader of opposition and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed condolence to the demise of deputy secretary of Virudhunagar (West) district unit and former MP T Radhakrishnan, 67, who died due to cardiac arrest on Sunday. He was a supporter of EPS.

He was fielded in Virudhunagar LS constituency in 2014 and emerged victorious. He had served the party in various capacities.

EPS, in his condolence message issued on Monday, said Radhakrishnan was loyal to the party and served for the party in various capacities from his young days. He was elected as Sivakasi as panchayat union chairman thrice and served for the people. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to his family.