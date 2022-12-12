Cyclone Mandous: Heavy rains fill 439 lakes in Kanchi districts

Due to the heavy rains, 439 lakes in Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu combined districts are full to its capacity.

314 lakes are more than 75% full, 113 lakes are more than 50% full and 41 lakes are more than 25% full, PWD officials informed.

Similarly, 71 out of 93 lakes in Tiruvannamalai district, 2 out of 4 lakes in Tiruvallur district, 4 out of 16 lakes in Chennai district have reached its full capacity.

Cyclone 'Mandous', a severe cyclonic storm, that made landfall along the coasts of Tamil Nadu, uprooted trees and caused flood and landfall conditions, has started to weaken. "Depression (remnant of the cyclonic storm " Mandous" pronouncLow-Pressureous" ) weakened into a Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood," India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement on Sunday.