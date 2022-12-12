AIADMK postpones state-wide protest in 15 districts

CHENNAI: AIADMK has partially postponed the state-wide protest against the DMK government in municipalities and corporations in 15 districts following the weather forecast.

The protest scheduled on December 13 postponed to December 21.

The protest was planned to condemn the DMK government for hiking the property taxes, electricity charges, milk price and deteriorating the law and order in the state.

The protest by the party functionaries in municipalities and corporations limits in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Cuddalore, Tanjore, Virudhunagar, Kancheepuram, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur, further said the release.