TamilNadu
7 new cases of Covid in TN; 3,933 samples tested, TPR at 0.2%
TN’s test positivity rate increased to 0.2% after 3,933 samples were tested on December 11. The highest TPR was recorded in Chengalpattu with 0.9%, Kanniyakumari 0.7%, Coimbatore and Dindigul 0.6% each, and Chennai 0.3%.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 7 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday. Total number of cases reached 35,94,269. Coimbatore and Erode stood at 2 cases each, Chennai, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi also recorded a case each.
TN’s test positivity rate increased to 0.2% after 3,933 samples were tested on December 11. The highest TPR was recorded in Chengalpattu with 0.9%, Kanniyakumari 0.7%, Coimbatore and Dindigul 0.6% each, and Chennai 0.3%. As many as 12 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals across the State on Sunday. The total number of recoveries reached 35,56,158.
