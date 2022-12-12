7 new cases of Covid in TN; 3,933 samples tested, TPR at 0.2%

TN’s test positivity rate increased to 0.2% after 3,933 samples were tested on December 11. The highest TPR was recorded in Chengalpattu with 0.9%, Kanniyakumari 0.7%, Coimbatore and Dindigul 0.6% each, and Chennai 0.3%. As many as 12 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals across the State on Sunday. The total number of recoveries reached 35,56,158.