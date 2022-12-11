2 killed as car skids on stagnant water and hits lorry in Vellore

VELLORE: Two persons were killed, one of them on the spot when the car in which they were travelling to Vellore went out of control, climbed the central median and hit an oncoming lorry at Poigai, 12 km from Vellore on Saturday.

The dead were identified as Nithya (24) and Surendar (17) both of Pasumathur near Gudiyattam.

They were accompanied by Kamalesh (23). Police said that stagnant water on the road due to rain resulted in the vehicle skidding.

While Nithya was killed on the spot, Surendar died in Vellore GMCH while Kamalesh is undergoing treatment.

Collector Kumaravel Pandian, who came that way, oversaw clearing of affected traffic by removing the car with a crane.