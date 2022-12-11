TNAU reaps Rs 10 lakh annually by raising pigs on food waste

“More than 250 kg of food waste generated daily in hostels, where over 1,000 students are staying were given as feed to around 30 pigs reared in our farm. Even their excreta are processed to be used as manure for plantations on the campus. It is an effective and highly economical model based on the Swill feeding system,” said Dr Thirunavukkarasu, Assistant Professor, Department of Agronomy, Veterinary and Animal Sciences Unit, TNAU.