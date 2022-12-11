Repair works on to plug breach in LBP, says Minister Muthusamy

A breach in the LBP canal at Vaikalmedu in Perundurai on Saturday, around 4.30 pm led to water entering large tracts of farmlands and inundation of houses. The breach also led to damage of the barrel and therefore water release from Bhavani Sagar dam has been stopped. However, due to Mandous cyclone, the water discharge through the canal has already been reduced from 2,000 cusecs to 1,000 cusecs since Friday.