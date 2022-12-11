Rain to continue for next 3 hours in Chennai, other TN districts

The depression (remnant of the cyclonic storm Mandous) over north Tamil Nadu moved nearly west-southwestwards weakened further and lay as a well-marked low pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood on Saturday.

It is very likely to move nearly west-southwestwards and weaken gradually further.

Under its influence, moderate rain is likely to occur over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipettai and Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu for the next few hours.

At least six districts - Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to get light to moderate rain.

According to RMC rainfall data (December 10 8.30 am - December 11 5.30 am) Chennai Nungambakkam received 9.4 mm, Meenambakkam 6.5 mm, Dharmapuri 11 mm, Ranipet 15 mm, Vellore 36 mm, Yercaud 43 mm, and Udhagamandalam 22 mm rainfall.