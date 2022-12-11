Rain to continue for 2 more days in Chennai, suburbs

CHENNAI: Chennaiites woke up to overcast skies and several parts of the city experienced moderate rainfall in the wee hours on Sunday after cyclonic storms weakened into well-marked low pressure areas prevailing over north interior Tamil Nadu. The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) on Sunday forecast rain across the State for the next two days.

The Well Marked Low Pressure Area (remnant of the cyclonic storm Mandous) over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood weakened further into a low-pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining South Interior Karnataka and north Kerala on Sunday.

However, the associated cyclonic circulation persists over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining South Interior Karnataka and north Kerala and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea levels.

So, light to moderate showers are likely to occur across the State, especially north coastal regions including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days, stated the metrological centre.

The weather officials warned fishermen not to venture into the sea till December 15. As squally weather with wind speed reaching 40 kmph -45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is very likely to prevail over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian sea, Lakshadweeparea and along-off Kerala and Karnataka coast.

A city-based independent weather blogger commented, "Under the effect of moisture drag created by remnant circulation of cyclone Mandous few places in north coastal Tamil Nadu could see heavy spells of rains around Chennai and suburbs. Wide spread rains are likely over interior areas as well due to the circulation."

According to RMC rainfall data, in the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall recorded in Salem 10 cm, Tirupattur 9 cm, Ranipet 7 cm, Coimbatore 6 cm, Tiruvannamalai, the Nilgiris, Tiruvallur received 5 cm rainfall each.