Is Dravidian ‘Model’ a Tamil word, asks Pondy LG Tamilisai
MADURAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, who harps on the theme of ‘Dravidian Model’ of governance, should have rechristened the theme as it sounded different and unusual, Lt Governor of Puducherry and Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Sunday after paying a visit to Tirunelveli.
Talking to reporters in Tirunelveli, she wondered whether ‘model’ is a Tamil word. Being the son of legendary Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Karunanidhi, Stalin should find a substitute term in Tamil instead of ‘model,’ an English word, Tamilisai opined. Whatever Stalin or his party men uttered, could not be considered as ‘Tamil’ language.
Further, the Lt Governor said since Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy ahead of Cyclone Mandous took all precautionary measures adequately, the situation was tackled well.
Several people had lost their houses and vehicles as a result of the cyclone and the government is duty bound to protect the lives. Officials have been taking stock of damages caused by the cyclone. She also added that efforts are being taken to hold conferences at as many as 200 locations across India in line with G20 Summit.
Moreover, Tamilisai said being the Lt. Governor, she stood by the Puducherry government and informed that after arriving at a unanimous decision, she would take a final call on donating an elephant to Sri Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry.
