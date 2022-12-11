Former MLA, associates booked by Tiruvallur police for trespassing

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur district police booked former MLA of Poonamalee, TA Elumalai, his son and their associates on charges of trespassing among others for creating a ruckus at a private company in SIDCO industrial estate, Kakkalur, 45 kms from Chennai city.

Police sources said that the incident happened on Saturday. The former legislator, Elumalai, who is the Tiruvallur district secretary of AMMK (Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam) along with his son, Pugazhendi and five others had barged into the private company and had picked up an argument with the manager, Ranjith (42) and others present in the company.

Police sources said that the argument was over the company planning to send the 28 contract workers in the company to work with another contractor. The former MLA's men had allegedly abused the company management and the contractors and also attacked them.

Based on a complaint by the manager, Ranjith, Tiruvallur taluk police have booked the former MLA, his son among others for trespassing among other charges and are investigating.