DVAC probe against officials who swindled cyclone Thane relief begins

CHENNAI: A decade after the Thane cyclone devastated agriculture fields in Cuddalore and adjoining areas, DVAC has started a probe into the alleged swindling of money by TN government officials while carrying out relief works for peasants there in the year 2012.

The DVAC has listed four officers as accused in the embezzlement of funds meant for farmers affected by the Thane cyclone.

They are R Rajkumar, assistant agricultural seed officer, Kandamangalam block, Villupuram, D Kamalanathan, VAO Vazhuthareddy Village, Villupuram, P Parthiban, PA to special DRO, national highways and formerly Tahsildar, Vikravandi taluk, Selvapandian, deputy director, agriculture dept, Villupuram.

The government took efforts to provide relief measures to those farmers, whose crops were damaged in the Thane cyclone during the monsoon in the year 2012. The accused officers were responsible for preparing the list of small and marginal farmers who suffered more than 50 per cent loss.

While finalising the list, the officers allegedly included names of people who had barren land, people with wrong crops (instead of paddy some other trees), people who left the land uncultivated, people who had already received the relief fund etc.

The accused officers recommended the names of ineligible farmers and caused loss of Rs.3.85 lakh to the public exchequer. They appeared to have committed forgery, used forged documents and committed criminal breach of trust, said DVAC FIR which has slapped a case against them under various IPC sections and also under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption act.