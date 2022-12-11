Cyclone Mandous: ‘Plant saplings to replace uprooted trees’

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Muslim League (TNML) Founding President VMS Abdulla on Sunday urged the State government to plant saplings to replace all the uprooted trees due to Cyclone Mandous.

"400 trees were uprooted in Chennai and when combined with other parts of the state more than 1,000 trees were uprooted in Cyclone Mandous. State government should replace all the uprooted trees by planting saplings to regain the lost green cover,” said Abdulla, in a statement.

Cyclone Mandous made landfall near Mahabalipuram and while crossing the shore the wind speed was more than 70 kmph. Due to the wind speed, building roofs flew away and boats tied in the fishing harbours were damaged. Mustafa urged the government to provide compensation for the damaged boats tied in Kasimedu fishing harbour and also to compensate fishermen for their loss of livelihood.

Also, five signals and several CCTV cameras damaged in the cyclone are to be repaired. Several acres of farm lands under paddy cultivation have been damaged due to the cyclone and the State government should provide suitable compensation to the farmers.