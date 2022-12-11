Cyclone Mandous: Fishermen allowed to venture into sea

CHENNAI: As the cyclone was predicted, weather department issued orders for fishermen not to venture out for fishing as a preventive measure.

According to a report from Daily Thanthi, fishermen from 11 villages, including Karaikalmedu, Kilinjalmedu, Pattinacherry from Karaikal district, have not ventured into fishing since December 5.

The Fisheries Department announced that the fishermen of Karaikal district can now restart venturing out for fishing.

Around 10,000 fishermen went to the sea from Karaikal district fishing harbour in more than 300 boats last night and this morning.

Cyclone 'Mandous', a severe cyclonic storm, that made landfall along the coasts of Tamil Nadu, uprooted trees and caused flood and landfall conditions, has started to weaken. "Depression (remnant of the cyclonic storm " Mandous" pronouncLow-Pressureous" ) weakened into a Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood," India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement on Sunday.