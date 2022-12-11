Thoothukudi: Worker held for stealing money from colleague

MADURAI: A 55-year-old man was arrested in Thoothukudi for stealing money.

The accused has been identified as Thangaraj, a native of Ammandivilai, Kanniyakumari, sources said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged by J Michael Irudhayaselvan (45) of Vethanagar, Edalakudy, Kanniyakumari district, Thattarmadam police have arrested him and recovered stolen money of Rs 14,000.

Both the accused and the complainant are construction workers currently residing at Visuvasapuram, Kommadikottai in Thoothukudi district.