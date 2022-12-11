Representative image
Representative image
TamilNadu

Thoothukudi: Worker held for stealing money from colleague

The accused has been identified as Thangaraj, a native of Ammandivilai, Kanniyakumari, sources said on Saturday.
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: A 55-year-old man was arrested in Thoothukudi for stealing money.

The accused has been identified as Thangaraj, a native of Ammandivilai, Kanniyakumari, sources said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged by J Michael Irudhayaselvan (45) of Vethanagar, Edalakudy, Kanniyakumari district, Thattarmadam police have arrested him and recovered stolen money of Rs 14,000.

Both the accused and the complainant are construction workers currently residing at Visuvasapuram, Kommadikottai in Thoothukudi district.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Thoothukudi
Arrested
Old man
Colleague
stealing money
Worker held

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in