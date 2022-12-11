CM’s son-in-law running parallel administration, charges Annamalai
TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin’s family, especially his son-in-law, has been running a parallel administration in the state, charged BJP state president K Annamalai here on Saturday.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the State Executive meeting of BJP youth wing, Annamalai said, the state should have a special attention on disaster management as the natural disaster has been occurring frequently for the past three years due to global warming.
He lauded the handling of the natural calamity by the state government and said that the Ministers and the officials are seen on the spot attending to the situations. “This intensity should continue always,” he said.
Stating that the BJP has been harping on the dynasty politics in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai said, “We hear information that Chief Minister’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin may get a Ministerial berth and this is one of the evidences for our charges,” Annamalai said.
He also charged that the Chief Minister’s family has been running a parallel government. “Especially, the Chief Minister’s son-in-law has been interfering in the administration and taking hold of the entire department. The parallel power structure is always dangerous and our party would continue to fight against it,” he stressed.
Meanwhile, Annamalai said that he has been readying another list of corruption charges and it would be released soon. “Once we, as a party, went on speaking about corruption, but now every common man has started to speak about it and no one can escape from the eyes of the people.”
In the meantime, Annamalai said that the party is against online gambling. “Either it should be banned or streamlined and this is our stand on the online games,” Annamalai added.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android