Addl duties and responsibilities for DEEOs, BEOs in TN

CHENNAI: After appointing a District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) in each revenue district in September, the School Education Department has now given additional duties and responsibilities for DEEOs and Block Educational Officers (BEOs) across the State.

With respect to panchayat unions, municipal, corporations, government primary and middle schools, the DEEOs will be the competent authority to issue regularisation order and declaration of probation order for the posts they are appointing.

Additionally, the respective DEEOs will be the authority to approve the count of teaching staff strength at schools, for submission of proposal for closure of schools, to deploy all the surplus teachers either with or without the post to the needy schools within the jurisdiction, to evaluate the certificates of students of other States for standards between 1 and 8, to evaluate other State University degree certificates of all the teachers, to accept the resignation and voluntary retirement of teachers and to rectify senior-junior pay anomalies for all teachers.

Subsequently, with respect to aided primary and middle schools, DEEOs now have the authority to resolve dispute among aided school teachers and management, withholding the maintenance grant, to sanction all arrear teaching grant claim for teachers up to 3 years, to slap disciplinary action against teachers and to deploy all the surplus teachers without post to needy schools with the jurisdiction.

Likewise, the department has allowed BEOs to acquire additional qualification.

In case of additional duties and responsibilities, BEOs can now initiate and pass final orders on disciplinary proceedings under 17 (a) of TN Civil Services (Discipline and Appel) Rules, to give in-charge arrangements for BEOs post and to allow relaxation of age up to six months for children admission into first standard.

Meanwhile BEOs with respect to aided private and middle schools can now approve re-employment of superannuated teachers till the end of academic session, if required, to process the application for renewal of recognition and recommend it to the DEEOs.