Additional relief of Rs 5 lakh given to Sterlite victims’ kin
MADURAI: Additional compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those who fell victim to gunfire during the anti-Sterlite rally in Thoothukudi in May 2018 was given on Saturday.
DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi extended the compensation in the presence of P Geetha Jeevan, Social Welfare Minister, sources said.
State government has taken all efforts in the case concerning Sterlite Copper, which remains closed since May 2018 after violence during anti-Sterlite rally in Thoothukudi.
The case is before the Supreme Court and a final report of the inquiry commission headed by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan on the Thoothukudi police firing was tabled in the Assembly last month.
Based on interim report of the commission in June 2021, the government made three announcements ensuring permanent jobs for kin of victims numbering 13, who lost their lives and also for those nine grievously injured victims based on their educational qualifications.
Moreover, compensation of Rs 1 lakh for each of 94 persons, who faced illegal detention was also ordered by Chief Minister MK Stalin along with cancellation of cases against the protesters. All these announcements were delivered accordingly, Thoothukudi Collector K Senthil Raj told reporters on Saturday.
The government also took departmental action against employees, including 17 police officers and three Revenue officers. Four police officers were also suspended, the Collector said.
Despite these, some anti-Sterlite protesters have sought additional action against in the case. Talks were held thrice earlier with those demanding additional action and briefed them about all actions taken by the government. The CBI is also probing into the violence and things are progressing in a positive move.
The protesters, who planned a programme on December 12, organised a programme approaching the Collectorate to submit a petition for additional action.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android