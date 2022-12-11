Additional relief of Rs 5 lakh given to Sterlite victims’ kin

State government has taken all efforts in the case concerning Sterlite Copper, which remains closed since May 2018 after violence during anti-Sterlite rally in Thoothukudi.

The case is before the Supreme Court and a final report of the inquiry commission headed by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan on the Thoothukudi police firing was tabled in the Assembly last month.

Based on interim report of the commission in June 2021, the government made three announcements ensuring permanent jobs for kin of victims numbering 13, who lost their lives and also for those nine grievously injured victims based on their educational qualifications.

Moreover, compensation of Rs 1 lakh for each of 94 persons, who faced illegal detention was also ordered by Chief Minister MK Stalin along with cancellation of cases against the protesters. All these announcements were delivered accordingly, Thoothukudi Collector K Senthil Raj told reporters on Saturday.