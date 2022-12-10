TN recognised for making highest teleconsultation

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu was recognised at national level for Teleconsultation services for making the highest number of consultations of 22, 58,739 at Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres during the campaign held from October 12 to December 8.

International Universal Health Coverage (UHC) day is celebrated on December 12 every year to commemorate the significance of UHC. The event was held in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The event was graced by the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, MoHFW officials, Public health experts, and national experts.