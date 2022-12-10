Public protest as gadgets burst due to voltage surge
TIRUPATTUR: Residents of nearly 50 houses staged a demonstration in front of the local temple when EB officials failed to give a proper reply as to why suddenly TVs and refrigerators in the houses burst due to excess voltage at Katterivattam village near Natrampalli in Tirupattur district on Friday night.
Villagers who were mostly indoors due to the inclement weather and watching news of the progress of cyclone Mandous were taken aback when the TVs suddenly burst as also some refrigerators in the village hamlet housing 50 families.
As their questions to local EB officials failed to elicit a proper response the angered residents collected the damaged TVs and brought them to the local village temple where they staged a demonstration demanding answers.
Refrigerators were left at home as they were too heavy to be carried to the agitation spot.
Village panchayat president Raman intervened and promised expeditious action based on that assurance the villagers dispersed.
